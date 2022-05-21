MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MannKind were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,217,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 987,748 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in MannKind by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MannKind by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,203,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MannKind by 199.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

MNKD stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

