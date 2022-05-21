Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Incyte were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,381 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 197,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 218,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 418,363 shares of company stock worth $29,843,898. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.