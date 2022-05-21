Raymond James & Associates Buys New Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.64.

NYSE EDR opened at 20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,093.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of 28.55. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

