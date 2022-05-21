Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Kohl’s by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Kohl’s Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

