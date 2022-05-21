Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.87 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

