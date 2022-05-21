Raymond James & Associates Has $1.47 Million Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,760,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after buying an additional 293,258 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of ALGM opened at $23.63 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 16.38%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.