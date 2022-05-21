Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,156,000 after buying an additional 1,596,105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 116.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 259,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 495.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 278,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 231,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $13,379,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $87.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.35. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by $2.41. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.96 EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

