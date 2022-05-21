Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRLT. Cowen dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of BRLT opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 141,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,226 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,015,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

