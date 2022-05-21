ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,072 Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERU opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.35 and a beta of -0.57. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

