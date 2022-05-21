Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

BWMN opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $214.15 million and a P/E ratio of 810.41.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

