Trinseo’s (TSE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Fundamental Research currently has a $10.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSE. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.08.

NYSE:TSE opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after buying an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after buying an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trinseo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 103.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after buying an additional 653,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

