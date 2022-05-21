ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

