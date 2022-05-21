Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 249,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

