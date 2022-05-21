Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

BLND has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Blend Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.45.

BLND stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

