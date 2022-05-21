TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) vs. trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Financial Survey

TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TradeUP Global and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A trivago 0 4 1 0 2.20

trivago has a consensus target price of $2.71, indicating a potential upside of 62.28%. Given trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe trivago is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TradeUP Global and trivago’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A trivago $427.68 million 1.40 $12.66 million $0.03 55.69

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than TradeUP Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of TradeUP Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TradeUP Global and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66% trivago 1.72% 3.42% 2.80%

Summary

trivago beats TradeUP Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TradeUP Global (Get Rating)

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

