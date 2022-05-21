Critical Review: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Iron Mountain and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 0 1 0 2.00 CTO Realty Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.15%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 9.59% 49.70% 3.17% CTO Realty Growth 30.72% 5.45% 3.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iron Mountain and CTO Realty Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.49 billion 3.20 $450.22 million $1.53 32.35 CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.27 $27.61 million $3.20 19.20

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Iron Mountain pays out 161.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth pays out 135.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Iron Mountain on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

