First Trust Advisors LP Buys 5,042 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of PetMed Express worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PetMed Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in PetMed Express by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in PetMed Express by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in PetMed Express by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PETS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PetMed Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of PETS opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

