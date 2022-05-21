ProShare Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RPC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 124,182 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RPC by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RPC by 501.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $3,102,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

RES stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

