Head to Head Review: Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) versus NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axonics and NeuroPace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $180.29 million 13.04 -$80.07 million ($1.81) -27.59 NeuroPace $45.18 million 3.29 -$36.08 million ($1.73) -3.50

NeuroPace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroPace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Axonics and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 7 0 3.00 NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40

Axonics presently has a consensus target price of $70.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. NeuroPace has a consensus target price of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 138.02%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Axonics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -41.28% -16.54% -14.59% NeuroPace -85.42% -47.77% -26.60%

Summary

Axonics beats NeuroPace on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. It sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

