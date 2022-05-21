Head-To-Head Contrast: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) versus Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 23.15% 9.94% 0.74% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Oxford Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $24.92 billion 1.34 $5.50 billion $0.85 5.89 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million N/A N/A

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Oxford Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 7 5 0 2.42 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus price target of $6.27, indicating a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds. In addition, it offers credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; insurance products and services; and real estate services. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 6,083 branches and 29,148 ATMs. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About Oxford Bank (Get Rating)

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

