Volution Group (LON:FAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $346.50

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 346.50 ($4.27) and last traded at GBX 346.50 ($4.27), with a volume of 10405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.41).

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of £694.87 million and a P/E ratio of 26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 401.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 468.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Paul Hollingworth purchased 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($24,679.27).

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

