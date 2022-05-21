JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Target Price to GBX 280

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 324 ($3.99).

LON TIFS opened at GBX 156 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £811.62 million and a P/E ratio of 67.83. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 150.20 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

