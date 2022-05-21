Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 240. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock. Royal Mail traded as low as GBX 314.40 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 317.03 ($3.91), with a volume of 683098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342.40 ($4.22).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RMG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.74) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 702 ($8.65) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 575 ($7.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 591.73 ($7.29).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 341.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 417.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

Royal Mail Company Profile (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

