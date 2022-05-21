Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $525.00

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 525 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 527.50 ($6.50), with a volume of 26915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549 ($6.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The company has a market capitalization of £830.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 702.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 803.74.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.