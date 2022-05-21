Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

TM17 has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.48) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 829.67 ($10.23).

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 398.50 ($4.91) on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 370 ($4.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 870 ($10.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 474.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 612.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £576.31 million and a PE ratio of 21.43.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

