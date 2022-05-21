Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $112.70

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.70 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 116.90 ($1.44), with a volume of 84758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.20 ($1.46).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215 ($2.65).

The stock has a market cap of £944.81 million and a PE ratio of 52.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 149.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

