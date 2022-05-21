S4 Capital’s (SFOR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.78) target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 866 ($10.68).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Shares of LON:SFOR opened at GBX 291.60 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 263.20 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 878 ($10.82). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 346.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 481.68.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.