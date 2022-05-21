Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 690 ($8.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 694 ($8.56).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 586.60 ($7.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 599.60 ($7.39). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 526.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 499.29.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($79,017.42). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.07), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($85,639.05). Insiders sold a total of 47,008 shares of company stock valued at $23,893,186 over the last quarter.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

