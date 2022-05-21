McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $2,876,149.54 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total value of $2,876,149.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian S. Tyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total value of $1,756,310.86.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10.

On Monday, May 9th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34.

On Friday, April 29th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68.

On Monday, April 18th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $322.86 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.28.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $99,472,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

