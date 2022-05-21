Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 225 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of £34.20 billion and a PE ratio of -242.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.91. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

