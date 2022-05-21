Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.31

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 348100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

