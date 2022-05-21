Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.57

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.57 and last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 16495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

