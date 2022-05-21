Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

VMUK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.81).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 141.10 ($1.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.10.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($63,239.64).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

