ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.44

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 21888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
