ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.44

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 21888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

