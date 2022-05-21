Vodafone Group Public’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £34.20 billion and a PE ratio of -242.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.91. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.