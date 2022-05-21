Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.82

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.82 and last traded at $70.72, with a volume of 20306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $46,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $55,995,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $29,764,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

