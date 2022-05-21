ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ADSE opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSE. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter worth $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

