ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JMP Securities

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,021.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 363,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

