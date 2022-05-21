Mizuho Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $250.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Griffin Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.50.

Autodesk stock opened at $191.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $175.41 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.06.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

