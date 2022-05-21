Mizuho Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $250.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Griffin Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.50.
Autodesk stock opened at $191.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $175.41 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.06.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
