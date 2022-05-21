Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 125 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.49) on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a market capitalization of £34.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -242.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

