Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.49) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of £34.20 billion and a PE ratio of -242.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.