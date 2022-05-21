Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £34.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.20. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.00%.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.