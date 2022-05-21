Wells Fargo & Company Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $525.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $584.63.

ADBE stock opened at $399.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.69.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

