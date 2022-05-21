Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells $1,544,918.67 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CL opened at $75.13 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,049,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,050,000 after purchasing an additional 151,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,206,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,320,000 after purchasing an additional 387,615 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $6,251,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 126,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

