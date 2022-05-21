Insider Selling: Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) COO Sells $1,142,781.12 in Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE WLK opened at $126.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $36,000.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.85.
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
