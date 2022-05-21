Insider Selling: Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) COO Sells $1,142,781.12 in Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE WLK opened at $126.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $36,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.