Insider Selling: The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Director Sells $1,587,755.00 in Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MOS opened at $57.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.