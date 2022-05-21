Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $1,010,420.88 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Snap by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,148,000 after purchasing an additional 492,918 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Snap by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Snap by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

