Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $1,523,046.79 in Stock

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88.

SNAP stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.