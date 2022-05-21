Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $1,523,046.79 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88.

SNAP stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

