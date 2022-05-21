Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir Sells 130,000 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TEVA stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 23,310,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,887,000 after buying an additional 308,328 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after buying an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,809,000 after buying an additional 1,513,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

