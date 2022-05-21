Group L. P. Column Purchases 89,049 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column purchased 89,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,037.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,336,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,306.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 193,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

